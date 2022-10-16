KBC Group NV Buys New Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.