KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 185,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

GTY stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

