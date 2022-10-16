KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 18.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

