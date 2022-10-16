KBC Group NV Has $168,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after acquiring an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.