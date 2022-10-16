KBC Group NV Has $170,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 292.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.7% during the second quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.09.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.