KBC Group NV Has $177,000 Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $729.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

