KBC Group NV Has $187,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.