KBC Group NV Has $211,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,007,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,181,000 after acquiring an additional 74,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 160,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

