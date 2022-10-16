KBC Group NV Invests $159,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

