KBC Group NV Invests $162,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

