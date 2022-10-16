KBC Group NV Invests $164,000 in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 218.8% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 359,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $1,976,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

