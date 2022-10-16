KBC Group NV Invests $172,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.10 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
AeroVironment Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
See Also
