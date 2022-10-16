KBC Group NV Invests $172,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.10 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

