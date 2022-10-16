KBC Group NV Invests $187,000 in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTRA. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Proterra by 42.9% during the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTRA opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTRA. Truist Financial began coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

