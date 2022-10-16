KBC Group NV Invests $196,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 3,227.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. Brady Co. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

