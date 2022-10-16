KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after buying an additional 216,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,841,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,902,000 after buying an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,016,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,103,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 140,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.