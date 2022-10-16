KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $24.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

