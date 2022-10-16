KBC Group NV Makes New $185,000 Investment in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

