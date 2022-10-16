KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 in the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $36.52 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

