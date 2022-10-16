KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

