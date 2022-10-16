KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 173,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

