KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

