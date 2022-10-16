KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $47,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

