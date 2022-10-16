KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 44,149 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

