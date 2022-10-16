KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 5,512 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

