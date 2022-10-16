KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 6,737 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 544,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 324,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMI opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

