KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Hilltop by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH opened at $25.78 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

