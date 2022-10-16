KBC Group NV Sells 2,612 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 47.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,307,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of ACLS opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

