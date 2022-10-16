KBC Group NV Sells 4,362 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.24 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.