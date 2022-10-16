KBC Group NV Sells 4,452 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ArcBest by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

