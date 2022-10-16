KBC Group NV Takes $153,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

