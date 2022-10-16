KBC Group NV Takes $159,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

EPC stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

