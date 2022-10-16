KBC Group NV Takes $171,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $8,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 225,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,394 shares of company stock worth $4,343,208 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business’s revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

