KBC Group NV Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Stock Down 0.0 %

AIN opened at $83.31 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

