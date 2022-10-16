KBC Group NV Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.32. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

