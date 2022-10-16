KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 171,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.15 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

