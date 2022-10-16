Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

