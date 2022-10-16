Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock valued at $69,664,933. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.