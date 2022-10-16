Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Purchases A$15,015.00 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon bought 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.00 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of A$15,015.00 ($10,500.00).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Kelly Partners Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.