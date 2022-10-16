KeyCorp Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $93.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

MSM stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $17,267,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

