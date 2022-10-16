KeyCorp Lowers Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $32.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

ZWS stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,011.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 380,329 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 124,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

