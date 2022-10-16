Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.34. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 21,217 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $543.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 66,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.