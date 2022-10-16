Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 91,000 Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,000 shares in the company, valued at C$866,816.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 26,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,610.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,671.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE BAU opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

