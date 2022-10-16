Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Barclays dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

