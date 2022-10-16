KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 1,116,127 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $16,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

