Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.