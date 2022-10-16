Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.