Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.9 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AHODF opened at 26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.11. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of 24.88 and a one year high of 35.55.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.