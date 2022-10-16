Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 1,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.9 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of AHODF opened at 26.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.11. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of 24.88 and a one year high of 35.55.
