KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,052,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

