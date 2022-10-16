Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

