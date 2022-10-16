Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak Sells 1,809 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.50 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $631,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.